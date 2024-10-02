iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.96

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.96 and last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 70237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

