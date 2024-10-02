iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.64

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.64 and last traded at $179.19, with a volume of 1017161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.69.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.