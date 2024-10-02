iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.33

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.33 and last traded at $114.53, with a volume of 529887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.72.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

