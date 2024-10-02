iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.13

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.13 and last traded at $109.03, with a volume of 218273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

