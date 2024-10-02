Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.42 and last traded at $203.99, with a volume of 658164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

