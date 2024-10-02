Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $291.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $291.52 and last traded at $290.93, with a volume of 866220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

