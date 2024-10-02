Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.21

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 547103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 77.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $294,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

