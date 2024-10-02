iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.80

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.80 and last traded at $202.60, with a volume of 555288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

