OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.68

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 641602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.74 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 2,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $74,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

