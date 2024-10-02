Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.93

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.93 and last traded at $138.71, with a volume of 641548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

