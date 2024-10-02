Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.04

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 35974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,078 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,413,000 after acquiring an additional 120,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,116,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

