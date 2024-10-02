Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.67

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 1120288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 289,348 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,645,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

