WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.04

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 33184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

