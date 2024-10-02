Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.30

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 218226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.