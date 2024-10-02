Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $495.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.36.

Watsco Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

