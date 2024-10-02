Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $495.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.36.
Watsco Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.