Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.99

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.97, with a volume of 130767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

