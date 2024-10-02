BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.83

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 34298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after buying an additional 1,083,318 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,262,000.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

