Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $17.99 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $145.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $17.99 or 0.00029605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,760.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00518975 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009535 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00103318 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00226011 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030179 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073324 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,980,440 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
