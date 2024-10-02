Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Status has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $85.94 million and $4.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,712.31 or 0.99920912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02279132 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $6,091,571.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.