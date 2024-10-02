Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $574,937.90

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $574,937.90 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,126,844 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,998,684.97185826 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02332417 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $538,407.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

