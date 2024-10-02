dYdX (DYDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.45 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market cap of $188.45 million and $28.60 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,594,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,126,053 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

