TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $129.19 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $129.19 million and approximately $56.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041961 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007650 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013141 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007295 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,730,083 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,471,030 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
