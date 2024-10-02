Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MPAY remained flat at $25.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71.

About Akros Monthly Payout ETF

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

