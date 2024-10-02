Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3472 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,434. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

