Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1273 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Panagram AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
CLOX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 16,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.
About Panagram AAA CLO ETF
