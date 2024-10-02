Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Announces $0.42 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4185 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

