X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Performance

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

