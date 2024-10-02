X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Performance
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $31.86.
About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF
