Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
