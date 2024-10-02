Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

