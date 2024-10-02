Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CEV remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
