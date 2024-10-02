Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 927,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,216,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,241.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

