PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

PFL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,059. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

