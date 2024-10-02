Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 72,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

