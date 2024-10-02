Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 72,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.31.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
