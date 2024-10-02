PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 27,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,157. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.