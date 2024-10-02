PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,856. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

