PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 194,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

