PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 17,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,414. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

