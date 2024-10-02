PCM Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 80,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
About PCM Fund
