PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PCK stock remained flat at $6.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 128,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,458. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
