PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PTY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 423,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

