PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,915. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
