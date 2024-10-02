PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,915. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.