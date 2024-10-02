Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 44,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 316.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

