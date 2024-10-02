Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 198,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,820. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

