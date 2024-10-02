The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.