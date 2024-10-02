Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 6,115,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,208. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

