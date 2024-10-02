Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.86. 17,705,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

