Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.15

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 939673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 709.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,177,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 2,784,878 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2,302.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 955,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

