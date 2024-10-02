Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $73,170.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $211,230.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $203,933.45.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $208,170.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 550,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,793. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

