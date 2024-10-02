CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $100,640.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CoreCivic Price Performance
CXW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 679,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
