CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $100,640.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CXW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 679,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

