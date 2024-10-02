Umee Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Umee has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $30,725.28 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umee has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official website is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

