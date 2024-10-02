Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $145.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $145.85 million and $4.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,446,540 coins and its circulating supply is 904,196,772 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

