Monero (XMR) Tops One Day Volume of $91.85 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $137.33 or 0.00226011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $91.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,760.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00518975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00103318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

