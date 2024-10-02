Monero (XMR) Tops One Day Volume of $91.85 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $137.33 or 0.00226011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $91.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,760.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00518975 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009535 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00103318 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00029605 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030179 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073324 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
